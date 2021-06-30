Left Menu

State-run Bank of Baroda Wednesday said it will discontinue the cheque books of former Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, effective from July 1, 2021.In a first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019.The bank, in a release, said that the customers have been advised to replace the old cheque books of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with the new one.

30-06-2021
The bank, in a release, said that the customers have been advised to replace the old cheque books of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with the new one. ********************* PHD Family Welfare Foundation sets up oxygen plant at Medicheck Hospital in Haryana *PHD Family Welfare Foundation on Wednesday said it has set up an oxygen generation plant at Medicheck Hospital at Faridabad in Haryana.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, and Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Aggarwal said: ''We all have been witness to the havoc that a health crisis is likely to create in terms of taking a huge toll on the health infrastructure, besides loss of precious human life''. ********************* ICICI Securities launches equity portfolio product *Domestic brokerage ICICI Securities on Wednesday launched a premium equity portfolio product curated by celebrated investment advisors.

Christened 'Masters of the street', the product will give its customers access to equity portfolios curated by advisors like Sunil Singhania, Rajesh Kothari, and Vikas Khemani, as per an official statement.

