Hit by lockdown, Delhi gyms request CM to waive fixed electricity rental charges for 6 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:43 IST
Citing losses incurred due to the prolonged Covid lockdown, a representative body of gyms in Delhi on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to waive fixed electricity rental charges for the next six months.

In a letter to the CM, the Delhi Gym Association said gyms in the city have received electricity bills with fixed charges for the last few months even though they were closed during this time due to the lockdown, adding to the financial woes of gym owners.

Gyms in the national capital reopened on June 28 after a months-long closure due to the pandemic. The Delhi government has allowed them to open at 50 per cent capacity.

''Gyms have been closed for almost two-and-a-half months but we have still got electricity bills with fixed charges for the lockdown period. Our industry is one of the most impacted and with these fixed charges, our survival is becoming tougher,'' the Delhi Gym Association said in its letter.

''We would like to request you to please waive the fixed charges on electricity bills for the next six months in order to help us survive,'' it said.

There are about 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

