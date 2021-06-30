Left Menu

Jalan Kalrock Consortium to infuse Rs 1,375 cr cash in Jet; lenders to take steep haircut

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways, will make a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore in the airline and lenders will take a steep haircut on their exposure as they will receive an upfront payment of just Rs 185 crore under the approved resolution plan.The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT on June 22 approved the consortiums resolution plan for Jet Airways, which has been undergoing insolvency resolution process since June 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:09 IST
Jalan Kalrock Consortium to infuse Rs 1,375 cr cash in Jet; lenders to take steep haircut
  • Country:
  • India

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways, will make a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore in the airline and lenders will take a steep haircut on their exposure as they will receive an upfront payment of just Rs 185 crore under the approved resolution plan.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 22 approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, which has been undergoing insolvency resolution process since June 2019. The carrier shuttered operations in April 2019.

The consortium has proposed a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore, including Rs 475 crore that will be used for payment to stakeholders, including financial creditors. An amount of Rs 900 crore would be invested for capital expenditure and working capital requirements for smooth functioning of the airline, as per the detailed order published by the tribunal on Wednesday.

The amount of Rs 475 crore includes CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) costs.

Financial creditors will take a steep haircut on their total admitted claims of a little over Rs 7,807.75 crore.

As per the resolution plan, an upfront payment of Rs 185 crore would be made to the financial creditors. Zero-coupon bonds worth Rs 195 crore would be issued to them and the lenders stand to have a 9.5 per cent equity stake in the airline. Among others, they would get a 7.5 per cent stake in Jet Privilege Private Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021