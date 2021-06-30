Left Menu

U.S. promises to add gender-neutral option on passports

The State Department also said that Americans would no longer need to provide medical certification if they wanted to change the gender on their passport. It did not say when the new "X" gender marker would be available, only that it was in the process of "evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal".

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:28 IST
U.S. promises to add gender-neutral option on passports
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States said on Wednesday it would add a third gender option on U.S. passports for people who do not define as male or female, in a victory for non-binary and intersex Americans.

Wednesday's announcement adds the United States to a growing number of countries offering a third - or "X" - option on passports, including Canada, Germany, Australia and India. The State Department also said that Americans would no longer need to provide medical certification if they wanted to change the gender on their passport.

It did not say when the new "X" gender marker would be available, only that it was in the process of "evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal". "With this action, I express our enduring commitment to the LGBTQI+ community today and moving forward," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

LGBT+ advocates have long argued that strict male and female categories discriminate against non-binary and intersex people, who are born with atypical chromosomes or sex characteristics. Several U.S. states and cities, including New York, already allow Americans to opt for a third gender on identification cards and some major airlines announced plans to follow suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021