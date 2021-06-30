Jet Airways posts Rs 153 cr loss in 2020 June quarter

Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 153.35 crore for the June quarter of the last financial year.

In the year-ago period, the loss stood at Rs 1,514.20 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income of the airline, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, stood at Rs 10.96 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

For the fiscal 2019-20, Jet Airways posted a loss Rs 2,841.45 crore on a total income of Rs 354.20 crore.

For the March quarter of fiscal 2019-20, the airline's loss stood at Rs 964.97 crore. The total income was at Rs 12.31 crore during the same period.

