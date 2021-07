Coca-Cola India Announces the Appointment of Its Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for India and Southwest Asia

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Coca-Cola today announced the appointment of Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana, as Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for India and Southwest Asia. Devyani is a new addition to Coca-Cola’s leadership team for the region to further drive the Company’s purpose-driven approach.

Devyani has over 25 years of work experience in government and corporate affairs, strategic business advocacy, risk management, communications, CSR, and sustainability. She has successfully developed effective strategies focused on maximizing impact in the region on infrastructure, environmental, social and governance, and trade, resulting in business profitability, increased footprint, and expanded manufacturing operations for domestic and export markets. She has also led advocacy, internal, external, and brand communications initiatives that have delivered positive business outcomes and contributed to the engagement of the organizations and teams she served. Over a span of two and a half decades, she has collaborated with multiple stakeholders and engaged in thought leadership sessions to establish sustainable programs.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanket Ray – President, India and Southwest Asia said, “I am delighted to welcome Devyani on this exciting charter to deepen Coca-Cola’s engagement in the region as she joins the leadership team to spearheads the practice in the region. Devyani brings a wealth of experience in advocating for policies, legislation, trade agreements, and regulations. Her contributions will augment our belief in our purpose even stronger and serve as an acceleration of the work that was already underway.” Formerly, Devyani was Director of Public Affairs for India, Nepal, Bhutan for Caterpillar India, leading Caterpillar and its subsidiaries’ work in government/corporate affairs, public relations and communications, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability for India, Nepal, and Bhutan regions. Before joining Caterpillar India, Devyani led portfolios with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United Nations (UN) in India, as well as The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, Geneva, Switzerland World Economic Forum (WEF).

Devyani is an alumni of London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), London. She holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science from Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur in Nepal, and a Bachelor of Arts, (Hons.) in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, New Delhi, India.

About the Coca-Cola Company The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world's largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands and nearly 3,900 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world's most valuable and recognizable brands, our company's portfolio features 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 of which are available in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options.

These brands include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, Vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia, and Gold Peak. Through the world's largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1 provider of both sparkling and still beverages.

More than 1.9 billion servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200 countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the world's top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system associates.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana - Vice President Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for India and Southwest Asia

