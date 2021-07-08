HIGHLIGHTS
- Country:
- India
By Joshua Goodman FGN28 VIRUS-JAPAN-OLYMPICS-EMERGENCY Tokyo: IOC President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just as a ban on spectators at the Tokyo Olympics is likely after Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga announced a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus infections in the capital. (AP) FGN35 EU-CARMAKERS-2NDLD PENALTY EU fines 4 German car makers $1B over emission collusion Brussels: The European Union handed down $1 billion in fines to four major German car manufacturers Thursday, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems.
