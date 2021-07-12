SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. accredited as Great Place to Work-Certified™

SATYA MicroCapital Ltd., one of the leading NBFC-MFIs in the nation announced its recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for 2021-2022. The annual certification acknowledges SATYA's efforts to improve employee well-being and safety, as well as to create an organisation with a high-performance culture, trust, and exceptional comfort. The prestigious certification is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at SATYA. The accolade comes on the heels of SATYA's remarkable work culture, which fosters a trust-based, high-performance culture and instils aspects of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie among its employees. This certification affirms SATYA’s one of the core values – “TEAM” which forms an indispensable function of its soul.

Sharing his views on this notable achievement, Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD, CIO & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd, said “Our people are our capital. We are extremely proud to be a people-oriented organisation. This also validates our commitment to creating a highly inspiring workplace and becoming a preferred employer. Being recognised as a great place to work is a source of pride for us, especially during these trying times of COVID-19. This is a clear reflective and gratification for the ongoing efforts we make to appoint, retain, evolve, and empower our workforce. To provide a sense of security to employees and their families during the pandemic, SATYA sincerely facilitated all essential facilities to engage the employees, improving their output & wellness in the wake of unprecedented times. The Great Place to Work® certification is a testament to the SATYA’s efforts to promote employee welfare and create a healthy company culture”.

Advertisement

SATYA embraces and values diversity in viewpoints, backgrounds, experiences, expertise, and individual qualities by fostering a culture where employees are empowered with consistent work-life balance. The flexible and dynamic environment encourages SATYA’s employees grow at unmatched speed. Developing and maintaining an employee friendly ambience has certainly elevated performance efficacies in all levels of the organization.

To support employees amid the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, SATYA launched several welfare campaigns for supporting its employees and their family members. From providing COVID CARE insurance to Health Essential COVID Care Kits, SATYA ensured that wellbeing of its entire staff is at topmost priority. Employees were also given access to 24/7 free of cost tele-medical consultations, counselling sessions, yoga & meditation classes, medical supplies from the office, vaccination drives, and more.

“At SATYA, we believe that an organization's present and future is dependent on the development of its employees. Our priority has always been to create a meaningful work environment in which our employees feel welcomed, heard, valued, and respected. Each member of SATYA serves as a catalyst in its success trajectory. We strive to keep every employee – no matter their role – informed, engaged, included, and inspired about what we do and why we do it. said Ajay Kumar, Head – Human Capital, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. The phenomenal statistics reflected that 88% of employees see management as credible; 86% feel respected by management; 86% says management practices are fair; 90% employees take pride towards their job, team or work group, and the company. 86% employees noted a strong sense of camaraderie which indicates the level of intimacy they find, or the ability they have to be themselves; the extent to which the environment is friendly and welcoming; and the sense of community, or the degree where people feel that they are members of a team or a family. Employees also indicated that the company offers valuable support that motivates them to stay and grow with SATYA.

About SATYA: SATYA, an RBI registered NBFC-MFI, with a hardworking and dedicated team of over 2500+ employees, serves low-income and underserved entrepreneurs by extending micro loans in India’s rural and semi-urban areas since its inception in 2016. Currently, with a massive presence in over 20,230 villages through 185+ branches in 160 districts across 21 states, SATYA has expanded territorial presence with more than INR 3,048.50 Cr. of total loan disbursement to more than 5,00,000 active clients in its operational journey of almost four years – A Milestone for growth of any MFI in India, a first of its own kind.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work is a global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces. Surveying millions of employees and examining thousands of workplaces around the globe. Great Place to Work is a body aiming at creating a favourable and comfortable work environment in the organizations to make the employees deliver better results and improve their performances effortlessly. Great Place to Work Certification™, the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences, is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike with more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries applying for certification every year. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)