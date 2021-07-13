Smith+Nephew launches Real Intelligence and CORI™ Surgical System, next generation robotics platform, in India

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its Real Intelligence suite of enabling technology solutions including its next generation robotics platform, the CORI Surgical System, in India.

Robotics-assisted orthopaedic surgery has been gaining momentum in India, which is expected to grow at 20% Compound Annual Growth Rate over the coming years1 as surgeons and patients look to better and more predictable outcomes. With around 200,000 joint replacement procedures annually2, the need exists and the opportunity is well-timed to introduce a ground-breaking new technology.

Smith+Nephew first brought a robotic-assisted solution to India in 2016 with its NAVIO™ Surgical System, recently awarded the 'Best Healthcare Brand in India'3 by the Economic Times. Since then, the NAVIO installed base has steadily grown, with multiple installations across 12 states of. The CORI Surgical System was first launched in the US during 2020 and has expanded in other global markets for both total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty applications.

The CORI Surgical System is small*,4, portable and perfect for today's crowded operating rooms4. It includes new camera technology that is over four times faster**,4, offers more efficient cutting with twice the volume**,4, and aims to deliver a faster* robotic-assisted surgical procedure.5 The CORI System uses surgeon-controlled robotics, and its modular design will enable it to be scaled across the orthopaedic service line.

''The CORI Surgical system is arguably the most sophisticated orthopaedic robotic system available. It's like taking a large, traditional surgical robot, making it smarter, and shrinking it to fit in your hand. Instead of a bulky appliance moving your hand during surgery, CORI allows you to perform the procedure while it corrects for you. It keeps the surgeon in control and makes everything more elegant,'' said Dr. Jimmy Chow, Orthopedic Surgeon for Hip and Knee, Orthopedic Institute of the West. ''Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence ecosystem puts the surgeon at the center by combining all aspects of patient care, hardware, software and data solutions to enhance decision-making in and out of the OR.'' ''Smith+Nephew is a global pioneer in robotics-assisted orthopaedic surgery and that is especially true in India with nearly a half decade building the market and creating access through investments in education, awareness and adoption,'' said Myra Eskes, President of APAC, Smith+Nephew. ''We are well positioned to meet the growing demand for this exciting technology and look forward to helping our customers and their patients realize its many benefits.'' For more information about Real Intelligence and the CORI Surgical System, please visit www.real-intelligence.com.

Reference 1. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/indian-robotic-assisted-surgical-market-is-expected-to-reach-rs-26-billion-in-2024-report/articleshow/78191933.cms 2. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/knee-implants-to-cost-up-to-69-less-as-government-caps-prices/articleshow/60094167.cms#:~:text=Even%20then%2C%20estimates%20show%20that,place%20every%20year%20in%20India 3. https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/smith-amp-nephew-s-navio-honored-at-the-economic-times-best-healthcare-brands-2019-816280194.html 4. Smith+Nephew 2020. CORI™ and NAVIO™ Technical Specification Comparison. Internal Report. ER0488 REV B.

5. https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-surgical-procedures-market-100124 *compared to Mako and ROSA® **compared to NAVIO™ Surgical System +compared to conventional techniques About Smith+Nephew Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as ''aim'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''anticipate'', ''well-placed'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''target'', ''consider'' and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

