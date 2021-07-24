The Protein Week 2021: Protinex strengthens its commitments to nutrition by establishing the role of protein in improving physical health and Quality-of-Life

Nearly 9% of respondents in a recent Quality of Life survey reported inadequate protein intake in their diet and nearly one in two Indian adults had a poor Quality of Life New Delhi, India – Business Wire India With an aim to sensitize Indian adults on the integral role of protein in improving physical health and hence overall Quality of Life, Protinex, India's leading health food brand today announced the fifth edition of The Protein Week (TPW), celebrated annually between 24 – 30th July. The Protein Week aims to dial up the awareness about the importance of protein, a macronutrient that is important to lead a healthy and active life.

Protinex has initiated a slew of activities during The Protein Week along with nutrition experts to build cognizance around Protein. The message about the role of protein in improving physical health and Quality of Life is also embedded in the brand's marketing campaign- #moretolife. The campaign involves collaborating with influencers and nutrition experts to educate Indian adults about the importance of QoL and the role of protein in improving QoL. This message is amplified across the brand's digital and social channels, in the form of curated regional content through static and video formats. The brand will also use regional influencers to drive home the message in the local language. It will enable access to information across India and help improve the understanding among people about the role of protein in improving QoL.

A protein-rich diet would not only contribute in improving health and wellbeing but also has a significant role in improving Quality of Life parameters, specifically physical health. This was one of the inferences of the recently released Quality of Life Survey (QoL) which is based on a WHO QoL questionnaire and other survey tools. The survey measures the QoL of Indian adults and assesses their perception about the factors that affect their QoL - physical health, nutrition and particularly protein. The survey revealed that nearly 1 in 2 adults had poor QoL scores while 90% of respondent believed that protein is important to improve their physical health & Quality of Life, only 9% were getting adequate protein in their diet.

Protinex has launched a unique "Quality of Life Assessment Tool" on their website to make the survey available to all. A person can assess whether their Quality of Life score is in-line with the average score of an Indian adult. A person can also use Google Assistant to access the Quality of Life Assessment tool. They just need to open the Google Assistant and say 'Talk To Protinex India'. This will lead them to the survey for individual assessment.

Celebrating the fifth edition of The Protein Week, Mr. Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India said, "The Protein Week is a part of our brand's endeavor to spread awareness around different facets of protein. This year we have spotlighted the attention on the Quality of Life of Indian adults and the role of protein in improving physical health and QoL. The critical role of protein in improving our health and Quality of Life cannot be ignored. Through a nuanced communication campaign, we want to drive awareness around the importance of protein and balanced nutrition in improving one's Quality of Life".

Assessment of protein intake is the first step to bridge the gap in the daily diet and eliminate its deficiency. Last year, Protinex had launched the first-of-its-kind Immuno-Nutrient Calculator, which helps people assess the intake of protein and other nutrients in their daily diet that are essential in building immunity. The calculator has been made available for the use of the public on the Protinex website.

For more than 60 years, as a market leader, Protinex has spearheaded the cause of Adult Nutrition in India by providing products and services that are trusted by consumers and healthcare professionals. Protinex has inspired consumers to lead more healthy lives and evoked its consumers to be more proactive and thoughtful about their health. Protinex also offers diverse products suited for customized needs, tastes & lifestyles like Protinex Tasty Chocolate, Protinex Vanilla Delight, Protinex Original, Protinex Lite, and Protinex Mama. Protinex has also strengthened its commitment to health and nutrition by launching Zero Added Sugar variants of Protinex Tasty Chocolate and Protinex Vanilla Delight.

