Left Menu

Roche's Evrysdi® (risdiplam) - the first and only oral treatment for adults and children two months or older suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - now available in India

Roche today announced the launch of Evrysdi®(risdiplam), the first and only approved treatment in India for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:11 IST
Roche's Evrysdi® (risdiplam) - the first and only oral treatment for adults and children two months or older suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - now available in India
Roche. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/PR Newswire): Roche today announced the launch of Evrysdi (risdiplam), the first and only approved treatment in India for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients.

Evrysdi was first approved by the US FDA in August 2020 and is today available in India within 11 months of the US approval. Since its launch, over 4,000 SMA patients across 50+ countries have benefitted from Evrysdi.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021