Viral Fission- A Gen Z Intelligence and Outreach Network Becomes the largest physical youth community in India; records over 10x network growth since inception

MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incepted in 2019, Viral Fission has recorded a 10x physical community growth of having on boarded an expanding community of student ambassadors and GEN Z micro influencers from India. Looking to bridge the gap between capable youth and brands they love, Viral Fission started with 100 students in December 2019 and has scaled up to a robust network of 12,000 students with unique reach across 700+ cities, making them India's largest physical youth network in India.

Viral Fission, through its massive youth community network, creates personalized engagement and integrated experience, provides intelligence and insights to brand's engagement and reach with the TG. Playing an apt partner to brands reaching out to India's youth, Viral Fission's key role is that of a facilitator of interactive social dialogue and experiences between the brand and its consumer. Through various services provided by Viral Fission, brands can track performance real time, get feedback and pivot, and include elements to be able to reach the highest potential of an outreach planned.

For Gen Z individuals, Viral Fission offers them opportunities to engage with unparalleled brand experiences and turn creators themselves. It enables network members to create content, interact and engage with the global brands through various community outreach and brand campaigns. Viral Fission curates its network with a serious onboarding process which includes various levels to test the competencies of the youth who form a part of the physical network.

Shreyas H, Ceo and Co-founder of Viral Fission, says, ''Despite the global economic scenario and the ongoing challenges, we have seen tremendous growth. We are glad that we have grown to become one of the largest youth community in less than a year and are able to showcase our network's results to marquee brands. This is just the beginning and we look forward to growing and announcing more exciting opportunities for youth and brands.'' Being the fastest growing youth community, Viral Fission has worked with reputed brands like Pepsi, Myntra, Jio Saavn, Dice Media, etc. Viral Fission also recently joined hands with New Horizons Alliance (NHA) as youth intelligence partner, aiding them get the right intel and crafting communication strategies and ontent for NHA'S channel.

Viral Fission aims at increasing GEN Z representation, understanding their deep-seated needs and providing a platform for capable, aspiring creators and providing them with a chance to work for large-scale brands.

About Viral Fission Viral Fission was founded in November 2019 with a vision to bridge the gap between India's energetic youth and the brands they love. The core thought is an inspiration drawn by the founders from their own academic experience and learning. The company aims at redefining brand salience metrics with/for the youth. Viral Fission offers a community-based youth network that co-creates unparalleled brand experiences.

