Left Menu

Union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile rejects contract deal, strike risk rises

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 01-08-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 08:42 IST
Union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile rejects contract deal, strike risk rises
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The union of workers at BHP Group Ltd's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it had voted to reject the company's final labor contract offer, bringing its members one step closer to a strike.

The company and the powerful 2,300-member union can still opt for a period of government-mediated negotiation in a last-ditch effort to stave off a walk-out.

Also Read: White's 2 goals give Britain 2-0 win over Chile in Tokyo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021