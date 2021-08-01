Indian Navy rescues 7 fishermen

The Indian Navy rescued seven fishermen from a distressed fishing boat, off the coast of Car Nicobar, an official release said.

INS Airavat was transiting through the strait at Car Nicobar on Friday night when it received a distress call from the fishing boat which had developed a gearbox problem. It immediately proceeded towards the distressed vessel at its maximum speed to render assistance and successfully established contact with the fishing vessel, the release said.

Advertisement

All crew members of the fishing vessel have been rescued and one injured person is under medical care on board the INS Airavat. The vessel is being towed to the nearest harbor for further assistance, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)