Left Menu

Indian Navy rescues 7 fishermen

It immediately proceeded towards the distressed vessel at its maximum speed to render assistance and successfully established contact with the fishing vessel, the release said.All crew members of the fishing vessel have been rescued and one injured person is under medical care onboard the INS Airavat.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 01-08-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 10:26 IST
Indian Navy rescues 7 fishermen
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy rescued seven fishermen from a distressed fishing boat, off the coast of Car Nicobar, an official release said.

INS Airavat was transiting through the strait at Car Nicobar on Friday night when it received a distress call from the fishing boat which had developed a gearbox problem. It immediately proceeded towards the distressed vessel at its maximum speed to render assistance and successfully established contact with the fishing vessel, the release said.

All crew members of the fishing vessel have been rescued and one injured person is under medical care on board the INS Airavat. The vessel is being towed to the nearest harbor for further assistance, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021