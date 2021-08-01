Left Menu

Businesses can now self-certify GST annual returns, instead of mandatory audit by CA

GST taxpayers with a turnover of over Rs 5 crore can now self-certify their annual return, instead of a mandatory audit certification by chartered accountants, the CBIC has said.Under the Goods and Services Tax GST, filing of annual return -- GSTR-99A -- for 2020-21 is mandatory for all registered businesses, barring those with an aggregate annual turnover of up to Rs 2 crore.Besides, taxpayers with a turnover of over Rs 5 crore have to submit a reconciliation statement in form GSTR-9C.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 11:33 IST
Businesses can now self-certify GST annual returns, instead of mandatory audit by CA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GST taxpayers with a turnover of over Rs 5 crore can now self-certify their annual return, instead of a mandatory audit certification by chartered accountants, the CBIC has said.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), filing of annual return -- GSTR-9/9A -- for 2020-21 is mandatory for all registered businesses, barring those with an aggregate annual turnover of up to Rs 2 crore.

Besides, taxpayers with a turnover of over Rs 5 crore have to submit a reconciliation statement in form GSTR-9C. This statement was required to be certified after an audit by a chartered accountant. Through a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) amended GST rules and provided that taxpayers with aggregate turnover during a financial year exceeding Rs 5 crore would furnish a self-certified reconciliation statement along with the annual return, instead of a CA certified statement. ''Every registered person, other than those referred to in the second proviso to section 44, an Input Service Distributor, a person paying tax under section 51 or section 52, a casual taxable person and a non-resident taxable person, whose aggregate turnover during a financial year exceeds Rs 5 crore, shall also furnish a self-certified reconciliation statement as specified under section 44 in GSTR-9C along with the annual return on or before December 31 following the end of such financial year,'' the CBIC said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said GST audits by professionally qualified chartered accountants have been removed by the government, now annual tax filing and reconciliation statements would be self-certified by taxpayers only. ''This will give compliance level relief to thousands of taxpayers, however, would parallelly increase the risk of intentional and unintentional misstatements in the annual filings aggravating the departmental scrutiny,'' Mohan added. Singhania GST Consultancy Partner Aditya Singhania said Finance Act, 2021 incorporated an amendment in section 35(5) and 44 of CGST Act, 2017 to do away with filing of Reconciliation Statement in GSTR 9C certified by CA/CWA. ''To give effect to the said amendment, notification has been issued with effect from August 1, 2021, to discontinue the mandatory certification. In simple words, GSTR 9C existing currently is removed and has been made a part of GST Annual Return GSTR 9,'' Singhania added.

This amendment will put a responsibility on taxpayers to furnish true and correct details in Annual Return, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021