Left Menu

Hindalco plans to invest Rs 8,000-10,000 cr in Hirakud, Silvassa and Mundra plants

In India, the focus continues to be on downstream that constitutes value-added offerings, primarily in the Flat Rolled Products FRP and extrusions segments.With the market segment presenting sizeable untapped opportunities, we are committed to deploying resources to transform this vertical into a future EBITDA growth driver, the company said.The Indian demand for aluminium lags behind global demand by a significant margin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:28 IST
Hindalco plans to invest Rs 8,000-10,000 cr in Hirakud, Silvassa and Mundra plants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla group firm Hindalco Industries is planning to invest around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore in Hirakud, Silvassa, and Mundra plants.

The investment will be for expanding flat rolling capacity at Hirakud, Odisha, new extrusion plant at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and in a greenfield site at Mundra in Gujarat with a recycling facility, Hindalco said in its Annual Report 2020-21.

Stating that the company is planning to expand its aluminium downstream business with a focus on value-added products (VAP) over the next three-seven years, Hindalco said its products would cater to customized requirements for varied and complex applications of aluminum. The Hirakud plant capacity for flat-rolled products is estimated to be 3,40,000 tonne per annum. The planned capacity of the extrusion plant at Silvassa is 34,000 tonnes per annum, which would have three extrusion presses to service premium customers in building and construction, automobile and transport, electrical, consumer, and industrial goods sectors. In addition, the new extrusion and recycling unit at Mundra is awaiting the land acquisition process and would have a capacity of 93,000 tonnes per annum. In India, the focus continues to be on downstream that constitutes value-added offerings, primarily in the Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) and extrusions segments.

''With the market segment presenting sizeable untapped opportunities, we are committed to deploying resources to transform this vertical into a future EBITDA growth driver,'' the company said.

The Indian demand for aluminum lags behind global demand by a significant margin. This, along with the lower per capita consumption of aluminum, bodes well for robust demand growth in the medium to long term, it added. The packaging, construction, and transportation sectors also remain underpenetrated in India compared to global standards, thereby presenting substantial growth avenues that ''we are well-placed to explore and capitalize on.'' ''In terms of our Indian operations, expansion of the Utkal Alumina refinery will increase operational efficiencies even as we continue our investments to modernize the existing alumina capacities, leading to improvement in the quality of output and on-site cost efficiencies,'' it said.

Investments in revamping older alumina refineries, such as the Renukoot refinery, are expected to reduce operating costs of these refineries in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021