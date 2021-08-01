Left Menu

Tata Motors sales up 92 pc to 51,981 units in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:48 IST
Tata Motors sales up 92 pc to 51,981 units in July
Tata Motors on Sunday said its total domestic sales increased by 92 per cent to 51,981 units in July as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 27,024 units in July 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,185 units in July, as compared to 15,012 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 21,796 units, up 81 per cent from 12,012 units in July 2020, it added.

