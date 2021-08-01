One dead as car falls into drain in HP's Lahaul-Spiti

A man died and another man was injured after their car fell into a drain in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

The deceased has been identified as Tashi Dorje, a resident of Sagnam in Pin Valley of Spiti, he said.

According to the official, an Alto car with two passengers fell into Ropsang nullah nearby Shooling village at 7 am.

While Dorje died on the spot, the other passenger Urgain Pasang was airlifted to Kullu for treatment, he added.

