One dead as car falls into drain in HP's Lahaul-Spiti

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:02 IST
One dead as car falls into drain in HP's Lahaul-Spiti
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man died and another man was injured after their car fell into a drain in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

The deceased has been identified as Tashi Dorje, a resident of Sagnam in Pin Valley of Spiti, he said.

According to the official, an Alto car with two passengers fell into Ropsang nullah nearby Shooling village at 7 am.

While Dorje died on the spot, the other passenger Urgain Pasang was airlifted to Kullu for treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

