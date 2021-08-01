GOQii plans USD 75-100 mn fundraising; sees sustained interest around preventive healthcare

Health-tech company GOQii is looking to raise USD 75-100 million in coming months, and remains confident that growth in preventive healthcare business would sustain in the long term, according to a top official.

GOQii Smart Healthcare founder and CEO Vishal Gondal said proposed fundraising will include both new and existing investors.

Advertisement

The company hopes to conclude the funding round by this year-end.

''We will be in the market to raise a large round, we will be looking at USD 75-100 million fund raise. So, that is something on the cards,'' Gondal told PTI.

The company will ''soon'' start the process of raising the funds, he informed.

GOQii Smart Healthcare's marquee list of investors include Mitsui, NEA, Megadelta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, and corporate leaders like Ratan Tata, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

GOQii is into wearable-based smart-tech-enabled fitness and healthcare, and its platform brings together preventive healthcare ecosystem. The smart health ecosystem integrates tools for personalised coaching, a high-growth health e-commerce store, scheduling health check-ups, a health locker, and the 'GOQii Cash' programme where healthy behaviour is rewarded with cash discounts and insurance discounts based on health management data.

''Preventive healthcare is now the biggest segment that everybody is investing in.

''As a segment, it will grow massively. We believe that the entire preventive healthcare business will grow 100 per cent year-on-year, and our sale should at least match that trend,'' Gondal added.

Going forward, the company plans to infuse investments into brand and consumer awareness.

''We want to make preventive healthcare the need of the hour for every person. Another area of investment will be international expansion,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)