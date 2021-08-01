Left Menu

Patent approvals rise to 28,391 in 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:54 IST
Patent approvals rise to 28,391 in 2020-21
The number of patents granted has increased from 6,326 in 2015-16 to 28,391 in 2020-21, while trade marks registration has risen from 65,045 in 2015-16 to 2,55,993 in 2020-21, the commerce and industry ministry said on Sunday.

It also said that while 4,505 copyrights were granted in 2015-16, a total of 16,402 were given in the last fiscal. It added that the government is committed to bolstering the ecosystem of patents, design, trademarks, GI (Geographical Indication) systems to encourage innovation, research and development in the country.

The pendency in the IPR (intellectual property rights) department has come down drastically, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

''Every application is now processed online from start to finish, hearings are conducted on phones, people do not have to travel to patent offices now,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

