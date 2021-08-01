Left Menu

Honda reports 12 pc rise in domestic sales at 6,055 units in Jul

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Sunday reported a 12 year-on-year rise in domestic sales at 6,055 units for July.The company had sold 5,383 units in the domestic market during July 2020, HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood at 918 units last month, it added.We achieved our production ramp-up from last week of July and have streamlined supplies in line with market activity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:18 IST
Honda reports 12 pc rise in domestic sales at 6,055 units in Jul
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported a 12 year-on-year rise in domestic sales at 6,055 units for July.

The company had sold 5,383 units in the domestic market during July 2020, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 918 units last month, it added.

''We achieved our production ramp-up from the last week of July and have streamlined supplies in line with market activity. Barring few locations, dealer outlets were mostly operational last month, albeit with lesser capacity,'' HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel noted.

He added that the market sentiment has improved amid the prevailing lower coronavirus infection rate. ''We expect the upcoming festive period will help the industry to maintain this momentum.'' However, the company will keep a closer watch on the challenges related to the pandemic and rising cost of acquisition of cars due to price hike from this month, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021