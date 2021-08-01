Left Menu

Nissan reports domestic sales of 4,259 units for July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:25 IST
Nissan reports domestic sales of 4,259 units for July
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Nissan India on Sunday said its domestic sales rose to 4,259 units in July, up from 784 units in same month of last year.

The company said its exports last month stood at 3,897 units, compared with 2,375 units in July 2020.

''Customer sentiments have improved with opening of most of the markets.

''Nissan has achieved its highest sales in the past three years, we have increased the production of Magnite with the plants third shift operations and are able to serve the pending bookings earlier,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

Although the challenge of shortage of semi-conductors and components is continuing, the company's endeavour is to reduce the waiting period further so that more and more customers can enjoy Magnite earlier, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021