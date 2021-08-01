Maha govt committed to keeping economic cycle moving amid COVID-19 pandemic: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state government was committed to ensuring that the economic and development cycle keeps moving despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ghatkopar -Mankhurd flyover, Thackeray said the development and economic cycle had regained momentum and will keep moving.

Advertisement

The 3-km flyover is expected to ease commuting from the eastern part of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai as it will significantly reduce the travel time on the congested Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

''The Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road sees multiple bottlenecks due to traffic coming from the Eastern expressway, the Santacruz-Chembur flyover and the Eastern freeway. This new flyover constructed by the Mumbai civic body will help resolve the matter,'' the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)