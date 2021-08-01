Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO announces concessions for Marathi medium schools

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 19:38 IST
Town planning authority CIDCO has announced that it would give 50 per cent concession in colony charges to Marathi medium schools in its jurisdiction.

An official said the decision was taken in a meeting of the City and Industrial Development Corporation on Saturday, an official said.

The move was aimed at giving encouragement to Marathi medium schools, which otherwise face numerous problems in operations, CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee pointed out that CIDCO had so far given 118 plots for educational institutions in Navi Mumbai.

