Royal Enfield reports 9 pc rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 19:55 IST
Two-wheeler market Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a nine per cent rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July.

The company had sold 40,334 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 39,290 units last month, a growth of 4 per cent as against 37,925 in July 2020, it added.

Exports grew 97 per cent last month to 4,748 units as compared with 2,409 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

