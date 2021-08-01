Left Menu

All people stranded in HP's Lahaul-Spiti rescued

Over 370 people, who were stranded in Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul-Spiti district due to heavy rains and landslides, have been rescued, a state disaster management official said on Sunday. They were marooned in areas under the Udaipur Sub-Division of the district.State Disaster Management Authority SDMA Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said according to information provided by the Udaipur sub-divisional magistrate, all stranded people have been rescued.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said according to information provided by the Udaipur sub-divisional magistrate, all stranded people have been rescued. He said 194 people were rescued from Udaipur, Fuda, Trilokinath and Jahlman on Sunday. While 19 persons were airlifted, 175 were evacuated by road, Mokhta added. Earlier on Saturday, 178 persons were rescued. Thus, a total of 372 persons were rescued from the Udaipur Sub-Division in two days, the SDMA director said. They were stranded after a cloudburst over the Tojing Nullah on Tuesday, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had on Saturday visited flood-affected areas of the Lahaul Valley to take stock of the situation due to flooding in the Tojing Nallah on July 27.

Thakur had also inspected the areas with teams of the district administration, Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.PTI DJI ANB ANB

