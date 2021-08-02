PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Hollywood turns to Hertfordshire in hunt for production space https://on.ft.com/3zYG4mr - U.S. and UK blame Iran for deadly tanker attack off Oman https://on.ft.com/2Vgr30B

- Pfizer and Moderna ramp up EU COVID-19 vaccine prices https://on.ft.com/3C1WXi2 - Online retailer Very set to restart dividends to Barclay family https://on.ft.com/2WLjMXa

Overview - U.S. firms Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties are to build one of Europe's biggest television and film production hubs on a site 20 miles north of central London in a deal expected to be worth about 700 million pounds ($972.93 million).

- The United States and Britain on Sunday blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf that killed a Briton and a Romanian in an assault that threatens to heighten tensions between Tehran and the west. - Pfizer and Moderna raised the price of its COVID-19 vaccines in the latest EU supply contracts as Europe battled supply disruptions and concerns about side effects from rival products.

- Very Group, the online retailer owned by the billionaire Barclay family, is set to resume dividend payments to the family after a four-year hiatus and ahead of a possible stock market flotation. ($1 = 0.7195 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

