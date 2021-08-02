Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 10:04 IST
Bajaj Auto July sales jumps 44 pc in Jul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 44 percent jump in its total sales at 3,69,116 units in July 2021.

The company had sold 2,55,832 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,67,273 units as against 1,58,976 units, up 5 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,30,569 units, up 39 percent, as compared to 2,38,556 units sold in July last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales more than doubled to 38,547 units as against 17,276 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in July also more than doubled to 201,843 units as against 96,856 units sold in the corresponding month last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

