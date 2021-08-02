Integral Ad Science Appoints Saurabh Khattar as India Commercial Lead

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Khattar to lead sales operations in India, working with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms in the region. Based in Delhi, Saurabh reports to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC.

''As marketers in India invest more significant budgets across digital advertising channels, IAS offers the solutions they need to measure quality impressions for their campaigns. We are thrilled to have Saurabh on board and look forward to accelerating our growth in India with his sales leadership, industry knowledge, and proven success working with major brands and agencies locally,'' said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS.

Advertisement

In this new role, Saurabh will focus on accelerating IAS's sales operations in India and building strong partnerships with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms to help them go beyond verification and make every ad impression count. Saurabh brings strong experience in business development, sales strategy, and scaling market programs. Previously, he was Director Sales and Media Partnerships at Taboola, where he supported leading brands and agencies with digital advertising and content strategies across India and the wider APAC region. Prior to Taboola, Saurabh held sales and marketing roles at 5by7 and India Infrastructure Publishing Private Limited.

''Joining IAS at this critical point in the company's journey is an exciting opportunity, as the growth of digital advertising drives a greater need for media quality measurement,'' said Saurabh Khattar, Commercial Lead India, IAS. ''India's digital media market is evolving quickly, and I look forward to working with marketers and publishers to tap into IAS's solutions that can help drive efficiency and return on their investments in a new way.'' About Integral Ad Science Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)