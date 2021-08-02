Left Menu

Glenmark inks deal with SaNOtize for COVID treatment spray in India, other Asian mkts

The committee has recommended a phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow. The phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021, the company added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 10:31 IST
Glenmark inks deal with SaNOtize for COVID treatment spray in India, other Asian mkts
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Canadia's biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp to commercialize its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and SaNOtize Research and Development Corp announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS)in Asian markets including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste and Vietnam, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

Glenmark said in early July 2021, the company presented a proposal to the subject expert committee of CDSCO for emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray. ''The committee has recommended a phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow. The phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021,'' the company added. "This partnership with SaNOtize closely aligns with Glenmark's focused approach against COVID-19 and will help reduce the burden of the pandemic in the region," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman, and MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. SaNOtize developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORSTM) to treat and prevent microbial infections in 2017. Glenmark's partnership with SaNOtize will bring much-needed therapeutic relief to patients in India and Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021