Glenmark, Canada's SaNOtize to commercialise nasal spray for Covid-19 treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp on Monday announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market and distribute nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) for Covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:00 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp on Monday announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market and distribute nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) for Covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets. The other Asian market include Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

In March, SaNOtize's clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective anti-viral treatment to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, shorten its course and reduce the severity of symptoms. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95 per cent and then by more than 99 per cent within 72 hours. It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials.

Available in the form of a simple nasal spray, it is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nano-molecule with proven anti-microbial properties, and which has a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19. Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said the partnership with SaNOtize closely aligns with Glenmark's focused approach against Covid-19 and will help reduce the burden of the pandemic in the region.

"It also marks another valuable in-licensing opportunity for us in our key therapy area of respiratory medicine, as well as the possibility to globally supply the product to SaNOtize and its partners outside of our territory," he said. "Glenmark will ensure timely and widespread access to this effective nasal spray, which we hope will bring much needed relief to patients across the region and the wider world," said Saldanha. (ANI)

