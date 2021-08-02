Left Menu

Patel Engineering bags Rs 976 cr order for Luhri hydro electric project

Patel Engineering, a civil construction firm specialising in the hydropower sector, said on Monday it has bagged a Rs 976 crore order from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture between the Centre and Himachal Pradesh state government.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:33 IST
Patel Engineering bags Rs 976 cr order for Luhri hydro electric project
The company has also executed projects across the Gulf, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.. Image Credit: ANI

Patel Engineering, a civil construction firm specialising in the hydropower sector, said on Monday it has bagged a Rs 976 crore order from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture between the Centre and Himachal Pradesh state government. The order has been bagged by Luhri Hydro Power Consortium (LHPC), a consortium of Patel Engineering and HES Infra. The project is located at Shimla and Kullu district.

The company is the lead member of LHPC having 60 per cent shares while 40 per cent are held by HES. The Luhri project is an engineering, procurement and construction contract package covering design engineering services, civil and hydro-mechanical works of Luhri Hydroelectric Project Stage I (210 MW) located near village Nirath.

Patel Engineering specialises in tunnelling, underground works for hydropower generation, irrigation and urban infrastructure projects. It is the only Indian company with experience in RCC, micro tunnelling and double take tap work. It has established a significant international presence and executed projects across Arabian Gulf, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021