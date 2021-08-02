Left Menu

HDFC consolidated net profit jumps 31 pc to Rs 5,311 cr in Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:52 IST
Country's largest mortgage lender HDFC on Monday reported a 31 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,311 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,059 crore in the year-ago same quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the net profit attributable to the corporation stood at Rs 5,041 crore as compared to Rs 3,614 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 39 percent, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during Q1FY22 rose to Rs 30,997 crore from Rs 29,959 crore in Q1FY21.

On the impact of the COVID-19, HDFC said the demand for housing continues to remain strong and business has reverted to normalcy in June and July 2021.

''The key risk to business remains a third wave and variants of the virus,'' it said. HDFC stock traded at Rs 2476.75 apiece on BSE, up 1.47 percent from the previous close.

