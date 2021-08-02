Left Menu

M&M July tractor sales rise 7 pc to 27,229 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:12 IST
M&M July tractor sales rise 7 pc to 27,229 units
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 7 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 27,229 units in July.

The company had sold 25,402 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were at 25,769 units last month, as against 24,463 in July last year, a growth of 5 per cent, it added.

The company said its tractor exports grew by 55 per cent last month to 1,460 units, as against 939 units in July last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector, Hemant Sikka said, ''Demand remained buoyant in July as crop sowing operations gained traction with monsoon picking up pace across all the regions.'' He further said easing of COVID-19 related curbs and robust farm incomes on account of record Rabi crop procurement has bode well for the rural economy.

''We continue to stay bullish on tractor demand in the coming months owing to revival of monsoon, hike in minimum support price (MSP) of key Kharif crops and upcoming festival season,'' Sikka said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021