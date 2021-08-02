Left Menu

Europe would be honoured to give asylum to Belarus athlete - French minister

Updated: 02-08-2021 12:14 IST
Europe would be honoured to give asylum to Belarus athlete - French minister
It would be an honour if Europe were to grant political asylum to Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after saying she had been taken to the airport by her team against her wishes, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

"Political asylum - it would be an honour for Europe to do so," Beaune told RFI radio.

