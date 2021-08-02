NCL Group wins AP Govt contract worth Rs 1,863 Cr

A consortium of NCL Industries Ltd. and NCL Buildtek Ltd. has received Letters of Acceptance (LoA) of bids aggregating to Rs 1,863.19 crore for supply of Pre-painted (GI) Steel Window Frame with Glazed Shutters and GI Powder-Coated Door Frames to the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd.

According to a press release issued by NCL, the selection of bids was made through a rigorous closed bidding process followed by a reverse auction amongst shortlisted bidders.

''We are happy that NCL Group is able to play a small role in the prestigious flagship program 'Pedalandariki Illu' of the Andhra Pradesh Government. Our goal for this project has been to keep the price affordable and provide a quality product. Owning a home is a dream for everyone and I am glad that NCL has an opportunity to contribute to this dream,'' K Ravi, MD, NCL Industries Ltd said.

The order for over 8.56 lakh units of window-frames with shutters is valued at Rs 1402.71 crore to be supplied to six districts of East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, and Ananthapuram of AP.

As many as 7.72 lakh door frames for a total value of Rs. 460.48 crore are to be supplied to East and West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, and Ananthapuram districts, the release said.

The successful completion of the above prestigious orders is expected to be a turning point in the fortunes of the NCL Group, which has recently completed 40 years of its existence, according to the release.

NCL Group has grown into a One-Stop source for a wide range of building materials including cement, RMC, cement-bonded particle boards, windows and doors, textures, paints, putties, tile adhesives, and AAC blocks.

