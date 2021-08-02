Left Menu

CDSL Q1 PAT up 37 pc to Rs 64 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:59 IST
CDSL Q1 PAT up 37 pc to Rs 64 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported a 37 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 63.99 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

In comparison, it had posted a PAT of Rs 46.72 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, CDSL said in a statement.

Total income grew by 51 per cent to 129.79 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 86.01 crore in the three months ended June 2020.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited or CDSL registered 4 crore demat accounts in July 2021.

''The capital market continues to witness growth which is primarily led by the increased participation of the investors and market participation through a robust ecosystem of market infrastructure institutions... We are humbled to be part of this expansion journey,'' CDSL MD and CEO Nehal Vora said.

On a standalone basis, CDSL PAT grew 98 per cent to Rs 73.13 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 from Rs 37.01 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income surged by 82 per cent to Rs 121.69 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 66.96 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021