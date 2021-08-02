CDSL Q1 PAT up 37 pc to Rs 64 cr

Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported a 37 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 63.99 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

In comparison, it had posted a PAT of Rs 46.72 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, CDSL said in a statement.

Total income grew by 51 per cent to 129.79 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 86.01 crore in the three months ended June 2020.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited or CDSL registered 4 crore demat accounts in July 2021.

''The capital market continues to witness growth which is primarily led by the increased participation of the investors and market participation through a robust ecosystem of market infrastructure institutions... We are humbled to be part of this expansion journey,'' CDSL MD and CEO Nehal Vora said.

On a standalone basis, CDSL PAT grew 98 per cent to Rs 73.13 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 from Rs 37.01 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income surged by 82 per cent to Rs 121.69 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 66.96 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.

