AIWMI announces 2nd edition of 'Financial Services Employability Test' (F-SET) starting from 1st October 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Association of International Wealth Management of India (AIWMI), a not-for-profit organisation and a globally recognised membership association for finance professionals, has announced the 2nd edition of India's largest Financial Services Employability test (F-SET) which is a national assessment designed for aspirants who are keen to work in the financial services. The F-SET assessment consists of 14 individual tests focusing on various verticals and functions within financial services. For an aspirant keen to work in financial services, F-SET is a fantastic way to gain insight and get ahead of peers in preparation for the recruitment processes of financial services institutions.

AIWMI has partnered with over 5000+ colleges and 1000+ universities to create an outreach for over 100,000 students and has collaborated with 100 plus employment partners to enable recruitment. Aditya Gadge, Founder & Chief Executive Officer said, "Indian financial services organisations have been facing a big handicap due to non-availability of qualified and job-ready candidates. There is a perennial mismatch between the employers' expectations and the knowledge, skills & attitude exhibited by the candidates. To bridge this gap, AIWMI designed the special assessment F-SET in consultation with key stakeholders from the Indian financial services sector. AIWMI plays a key role in guiding the development of the financial services sector. It's an initiative to find qualified and skilled employees for the financial sector. We are happy to announce the second edition ofF-SET"

Advertisement

In 2021, F-SET will run from 1st to 10th October consisting of 14 individual tests focusing on various verticals and functions within financial services. Candidates can appear for any of the 14 assessments anytime during this period. The assessments will be available 24X7 on AIWMI's assessment platform and candidates can appear for the same from anywhere as long as they have a good internet connection and functional camera on their computer. Aditya Gadge further added that, "Appearing for various assessments under F-SET is an ideal way for aspirants to test their knowledge and gain national recognition."

Keeping this in mind and to make it available for everyone, AIWMI has kept minimal fees for the assessment which is INR 354 till 15th of August, Rs 472 for the period of 16th August to 15th September and Rs 590 for post 16th September till the last date. The assessment focuses on various segments within financial services which includes Banking, Financial Services HR, Capital Markets, Alternative Investments, Wealth Management, Risk & Compliance, Investment Banking, Credit Rating, Debt Markets, Financial Services-Marketing, Insurance, Financial Management, Financial Planning and Commodity Markets.

The registration process has already started for and the last date of enrolment is 30th September 2021. Duration of each exam will be 2 hours and results will be announced on 17th October. This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)