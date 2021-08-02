TVS Motor sales up 10 pc in July at 2,78,855 units

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported total sales of 2,78,855 units in July, up 10 per cent from 2,52,744 units sold in the same period last year.

Total two-wheelers sales were at 2,62,728 units in July 2021, as against 2,43,788 units in July 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 1,38,772 units in the period under review, as compared to 1,06,06 units in July last year.

Scooter sales of the company stood at 74,351 units last month, as against 78,603 units in July 2020.

Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market stood at 1,75,169 units in July, as compared to 1,89,647 units in the same month of last year.

Three-wheeler sales last month stood at 16,127 units, as compared to 8,956 units in July 2020.

Total exports last month stood at 1,03,133 units in July 2021, against 62,389 units a year ago.

