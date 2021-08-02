Left Menu

TVS Motor sales up 10 pc in July at 2,78,855 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:08 IST
TVS Motor sales up 10 pc in July at 2,78,855 units
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported total sales of 2,78,855 units in July, up 10 per cent from 2,52,744 units sold in the same period last year.

Total two-wheelers sales were at 2,62,728 units in July 2021, as against 2,43,788 units in July 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 1,38,772 units in the period under review, as compared to 1,06,06 units in July last year.

Scooter sales of the company stood at 74,351 units last month, as against 78,603 units in July 2020.

Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market stood at 1,75,169 units in July, as compared to 1,89,647 units in the same month of last year.

Three-wheeler sales last month stood at 16,127 units, as compared to 8,956 units in July 2020.

Total exports last month stood at 1,03,133 units in July 2021, against 62,389 units a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021