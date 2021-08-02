Big Bazaar Announces Pre-booking of Mahabachat Offer for the First Time

Atta, Dal and Chawal Free on pre-booking with Rs. 3000 instore or online. Pre-book between 31st July to 8th Aug Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Big Bazaar, the most loved hypermarket brand yet again comes to give maximum value to its customers. For the first time ever in the history of Indian retail, they can pre-book the MahaBachat offer of Atta, Dal & Rice free. The pre-booking can be done at any Big Bazaar store or online on the Big Bazaar app and shop.bigbazaar.com from 31st July to 8th August. On pre-booking, the customer will get an eGV for Rs. 3000 which they can use to shop during Mahabachat and claim the offer of 5 kg Atta, 1 kg Dal and 1 kg Rice free. So this year between 9th to 15th August, it will be bachatpebachat where our customers can avail all the biggest deals and offers across Food, Fashion, Home & Electronics along with this mega offer and additional bank discounts. In the truest sense, this sale is worth waiting for. “MahaBachat” is one of the most well-loved and awaited retail events of the year. At Big Bazaar our aim is to always give back maximum value to our member family. This time we had such a strong offer with Atta, Dal and Rice, essentials that every household needs, that we wanted to give our customers a chance to pre-book it in advance. In fact for each region we will be giving their most favored variants of atta, dal and rice,” said Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group. About Big Bazaar Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group and is present in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down checkouts, and smart customer service. Big Bazaar promises to offer the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday-use items at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing, and grinding flour amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like SabseSaste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price. Shop Online: shop.bigbazaar.com. Image: Pre-Book your Mahabachat Offer PWR PWR

