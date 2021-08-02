Left Menu

JLR commences bookings of new F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black

It comes in three colours Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.The Jaguar range in India includes XE starting at Rs 46.64 lakh, XF Rs 55.67 lakh, F-PACE Rs 69.99 lakh I-PACE Rs 105.9 Lakh and F-TYPE Rs 97.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom in India.JLR sells its model range in the country through 28 sales outlets across 24 cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:25 IST
JLR commences bookings of new F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for new Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black in India.

The model comes with a 5-litre supercharged V8 engine that delivers a power of 331 kW and a torque of 580 Nm.

''With the introduction of F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-TYPE is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice,'' JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The new R-Dynamic Black comes with 50.8 cm five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. It comes in three colours: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 46.64 lakh), XF (Rs 55.67 lakh), F-PACE (Rs 69.99 lakh) I-PACE (Rs 105.9 Lakh) and F-TYPE (Rs 97.97 lakh). All prices are ex-showroom in India.

JLR sells its model range in the country through 28 sales outlets across 24 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021