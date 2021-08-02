Left Menu

Man falls on track while boarding train, dies

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:39 IST
Man falls on track while boarding train, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man died on Monday after being run over by a train when he fell on the tracks while boarding it at Shujatpur railway station here, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am when Narendra Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, was trying to board the Memu train, travelling from Prayagraj to Kanpur.

The train was still moving when Yadav tried to get on it at Shujatpur railway station. While doing so, he slipped on the track and died on the spot, said Ramkumar, Station House Officer, Government Railway Police (GRP).

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021