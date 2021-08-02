Hipla Technologies joins the Open Security & Safety Alliance

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hipla Technologies Pte Ltd, a cloud native property technology company offering solutions for hybrid offices, smart facility and EHS management, today announced its membership in the Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA® or 'the Alliance') - a non-profit, non-stock corporation that brings together like-minded organizations who are willing to contribute to a framework, providing standards and specifications for a common standardized platform for security and safety solutions. Alongside founding members Bosch Building Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, Milestone Systems and VIVOTEK Inc., plus dozens of additional members from around the globe, Hipla's involvement demonstrates a strong assertion for the Alliance's vision of the future.

Hipla Technologies announced its induction into the OSSA body to further polish and proliferate its 360° Facility management solutions by leveraging anticipated collaboration with market leaders in the IoT space - from device manufacturers and software providers to regulatory bodies. The company has enterprise customers in Singapore, India, the Philippines and the United States. Hipla's Chief Technology Officer, Gurpreet Singh, annotates this development and what this means for Hipla: "We are a cloud native property tech company and sharing a common table to define standards and frameworks for security and safety IoT devices in step with industry leaders is truly remarkable. This is a framework that offers standards and specifications for common components including an operating system, IoT infrastructure, collective approach for data security and privacy, and promotes greater levels of performance. We look forward to learning from industry leaders and at the same time helping bring the voice of the neo native cloud proptech companies to the association. Collectively we wish to define the future and are super excited to be a part of OSSA."

OSSA was formed in reaction to today's market characterized by the continued evolution of the Internet of Things and the aggregation of data. Security and safety solutions are fragmented due to the lack of a collaborative approach to common challenges including cyber security and common operating systems. This is holding back innovation and seamless integration. In order to add real value for customers, the market needs a new direction and a framework that will enable relevant market players to focus on innovation and development of new applications that deliver value add for users and customers.

"Our Alliance moves swiftly thanks to motivated members, who in just a handful of years produced an OSSA-inspired ecosystem founded on a common operating system, ongoing published industry specifications, and the first commercially available security cameras 'Driven by OSSA'," said Johan Jubbega, President, Open Security & Safety Alliance. "We've graduated from mere philosophy and theoretical collaboration to already making real-life impact with real-world offerings. Innovative players such as Hipla are part of the next stage in our evolution, and we welcome them to the workshop here at OSSA to help lift the industry further into an open ecosystem existence." Sandeep Kaul, CEO of Hipla Technologies, said, "With intellectuals and industry stalwarts such as Bosch, VIVOTEK and Milestone Systems (amongst others) participating in and leading this initiative, we're ready to harness the firepower and inventory made available to us."

