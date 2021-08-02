Left Menu

Bengal FM writes to Sitharaman against privatisation of insurance cos

PTI | Wb-Mitra-Sitharaman | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:49 IST
Bengal FM writes to Sitharaman against privatisation of insurance cos

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her not to go ahead with the privatisation of public insurance companies.

He said the move to privatise has brought a great sense of insecurity and distress among the people of the country. ''May I express my shock and alarm at the policy decision of the Government of India venturing to privatise public sector insurance companies which are the pillars of the economy,'' Mitra said in the letter.

The government plans to privatise public general insurer United India Insurance Company in the first instance as well as sell-off Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), considered to be the fulcrum of financial security for most of the Indians, he said.

Privatisation of LIC, which has a massive quantum of investments in the economy running into Rs 36.76 lakh crore, will open up a 'Pandora's Box' and throw into insecurity 30 crore policyholders, he said.

The privatisation of United India Insurance will cause major disruption and destabilise the future of almost two crore retail insurers, Mitra added.

The privatisation will initiate hydra-headed financial problems while undermining the confidence of the common retail insurers of the poorer sections of the society, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021