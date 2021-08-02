FTSE 100 gains on HSBC boost; M&A activity pushes mid-caps to record highs
British engineering group Meggitt surged 58.4% on a 6.3 billion pound takeover offer from U.S. industrial firm Parker-Hannifin, while asset manager Sanne Group jumped 8.1% on a $2 billion offer from Apex. The FTSE 100 has gained 9.8% so far this year and is nearly 9.7% away from its record high, supported by the reopening of the economy and strong earnings.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, led by HSBC after its first-half profit more than doubled, while a slew of mergers and acquisitions activity helped push mid-cap stocks to record highs. HSBC Holdings gained 1.9% and was the top boost to the blue-chip FTSE 100 index after it reported forecast-beating first-half pretax profit that more than doubled from a year earlier when it made huge provisions for pandemic-related bad loans.
"The worst-case scenario of an increase in bad loans hasn't materialized, so the bank (HSBC) has been confident enough to release over $700 million that had been set aside as a buffer, in a stark contrast to a year ago when it clocked up $6.9 billion in impairment charges," Susannah Streeter, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note. The FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, led by banks, oil stocks, and base metal miners.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 1.4% to a record, led by Meggitt and Sanne Group on takeover deals. British engineering group Meggitt surged 58.4% on a 6.3 billion pound takeover offer from U.S. industrial firm Parker-Hannifin, while asset manager Sanne Group jumped 8.1% on a $2 billion offer from Apex.
The FTSE 100 has gained 9.8% so far this year and is nearly 9.7% away from its record high, supported by the reopening of the economy and strong earnings. However, it has largely underperformed its mid-cap and European peers and currently trades at the cheapest valuation among its peers.
Britain's SSE gained 1.2% after it said it would sell its 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks for 1.225 billion pounds ($1.70 billion). In earnings, British jet and auto parts supplier Senior Plc rose 2.8% after it reported a first-half profit and kept its annual outlook unchanged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Britain
- HSBC Holdings
- HSBC
- Apex
- U.S.
- European
- British
- Susannah Streeter
- FTSE
- Hargreaves Lansdown
ALSO READ
U.S. accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse
Golf-R&A, PGA support transgender golfer after reports of abuse at British Open
Health News Roundup: Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals; Olympics-Competitors in athletes' village infected with COVID-19 and more
British PM ditches plan to skip full quarantine after COVID exposure
WRAPUP 1-Flash floods hit Bavaria as European death toll climbs to 183