Belarus asks Japan for information about Olympic athlete - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:14 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
The Belarusian Embassy in Tokyo has made an official request to the Japanese authorities for information about athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is seeking asylum after refusing to board a flight, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.
The sprinter, who was due to race in the 200-meter heats at Olympic Stadium on Monday, had her Games cut short when she said she was taken to the airport to board a Turkish Airlines flight. Tsimanouskaya walked into Poland's embassy in Tokyo on Monday.
