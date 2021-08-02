Left Menu

Sterling edges up versus dollar as U.S. bill helps risk appetite

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:24 IST
Sterling edges up versus dollar as U.S. bill helps risk appetite
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling edged higher on Monday versus the dollar, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week, as global risk tone improved on optimism for the U.S. infrastructure bill.

Sterling rose 0.2% versus the dollar to $1.3928 by 0830 GMT, after hitting a five-week high of $1.3983 on Friday, closing its best week versus the weakening greenback since early May. U.S. senators introduced a sweeping $1 trillion bipartisan plan to invest in infrastructure, with some predicting the chamber could pass this week the largest public works legislation in decades.

Prospects of the U.S. bill passing provided support for riskier assets like the pound and stocks, said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "Sterling is proving relatively well bid into the start of the week on the back of an improved risk tone..., helped in part by optimism as regards the U.S. infrastructure bill," he said.

A drop in COVID-19 cases and the reopening of the British economy have fuelled a rebound in the pound in July, with the currency re-emerging from its biggest fall in nine months in June. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, which meets on Thursday, is expected to keep its foot firmly pressed on the stimulus pedal. But there is growing discussion about the need to begin tapering its bond-buying program as the economy recovers.

"The prospect of continued consumer-led growth, allied to a material upgrade in the CPI (inflation) profile, could encourage at least two of eight MPC voters to vote to curtail bond purchases," Stretch said. Versus the euro, sterling was flat at 85.32 pence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021