Left Menu

Renault commences exports of Kiger to South Africa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:39 IST
Renault commences exports of Kiger to South Africa
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Renault India on Monday said it has commenced exports of its sub-four meter compact SUV Renault Kiger to South Africa.

Developed and produced in India, the first batch of 760 Higher units was dispatched to South Africa from the Chennai Port. ''The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa today and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault's strong commitment to the 'Make in India' mission, demonstrating the competence of India's design, engineering, and world-class manufacturing capabilities,'' Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

The company's diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of South Africa, he added.

''Our latest offering, Renault Kiger, will further bolster our existing portfolio in the country with its distinctive SUV look, great space, smart features and world-class sporty engine,'' Mamillapalle noted.

The company looks forward to expanding the exports of Kiger to many international markets soon, including Indonesia, other parts of Africa, and the SAARC region, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021