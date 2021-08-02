Left Menu

Realme to start export of India-made smartphones to Nepal from Q3

Realme wants to democratise the most cutting-edge technology of smartphones and AIOT products in Nepal and make them available in all price segments for consumers, it added.Realme is among the top four smartphone brands in markets like India, Czech Republic, and Greece.In India, Realme - with a 14.6 per cent market share - ranked fourth in the tally of top smartphone companies in the June 2021 quarter, behind Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:10 IST
Realme to start export of India-made smartphones to Nepal from Q3
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tech major Realme on Monday said it will begin exporting India-made smartphones to Nepal in the third quarter of 2021.

Realme Vice President and India and Europe Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth will spearhead the brand's presence and business operations in Nepal while continuing to lead the India and Europe growth story for the company, a statement said ''With localization and innovation at its core, Realme sees Nepal as a critical market and will expand its presence in the Nepal smartphone market in order to meet consumer needs. Realme wants to democratize the most cutting-edge technology of smartphones and AIOT products in Nepal and make them available in all price segments for consumers,'' it added.

Realme is among the top four smartphone brands in markets like India, Czech Republic, and Greece.

In India, Realme - with a 14.6 percent market share - ranked fourth in the tally of top smartphone companies in the June 2021 quarter, behind Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo. Over 33 million smartphones were shipped in India in the second quarter of 2021, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23 percent share in the said quarter, the report had said.

''It is an immensely proud moment where Realme will be exporting 'Made in India' smartphones to our neighbor Nepal. Adding to this, we will also be exporting our AIOT products very soon. We have received great success in India and will look forward to receiving a similar achievement in Nepal,'' Sheth said on Monday.

He added that the company aims to be among the top two smartphone brands in Nepal by 2022.

''As I embark on this newly added role to lead realme's Nepal operations, I am really thrilled and looking forward to bringing fantastic realme products to Nepal users,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021