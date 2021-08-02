Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Monday fell by Rs 151 to Rs 9,930 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for August delivery fell Rs 151, or 1.50 per cent, to Rs 9,930 per quintal with an open interest of 16,850 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.